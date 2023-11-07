Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 344,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $189,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

