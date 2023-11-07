Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,343 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 291.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Doximity by 245.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 885,798 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

