Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 15,428 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

