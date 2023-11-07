Versor Investments LP Has $377,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

