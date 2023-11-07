Versor Investments LP Has $385,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

