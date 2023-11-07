Versor Investments LP Invests $316,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -288.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

