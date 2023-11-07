Versor Investments LP Invests $319,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $2,344,710 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

