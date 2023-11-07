Versor Investments LP Invests $325,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

