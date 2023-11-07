Versor Investments LP Makes New $330,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth $49,704,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth $12,676,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $7,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,335,826.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,335,826.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,944 shares of company stock worth $2,036,065. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

