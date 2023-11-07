Versor Investments LP Makes New $388,000 Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,147.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,985 shares of company stock worth $43,280,049 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

