Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

