Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 144.9% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 601.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

