Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

