Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CARR opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

