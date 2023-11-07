Versor Investments LP Sells 226 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

