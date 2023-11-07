Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE NET opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,820 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

