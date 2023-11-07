Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

GRBK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

