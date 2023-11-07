Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.53, RTT News reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $385.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

