Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

