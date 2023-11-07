Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

