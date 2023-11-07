Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

