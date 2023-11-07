Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

