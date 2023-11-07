Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

