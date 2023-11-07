Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,471 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.67% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

