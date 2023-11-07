Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after acquiring an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

