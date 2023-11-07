Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,153 shares of company stock worth $6,626,136 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

