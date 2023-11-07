Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

