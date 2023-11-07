Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 71.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 131.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.7% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,283.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE TSN opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

