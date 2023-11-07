Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 272 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,506 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.