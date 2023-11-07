Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $249.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $141.62 and a one year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.