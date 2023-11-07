Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,721,000 after buying an additional 4,146,463 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.2 %

SAN stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

