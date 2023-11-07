Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

