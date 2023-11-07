Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $27.39. Vita Coco shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 305,816 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Jane Prior sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $210,210.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,589 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

