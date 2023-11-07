VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSME) Quiet Period To End on November 7th

VS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 7th. VS MEDIA had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During VS MEDIA’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VS MEDIA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSME opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. VS MEDIA has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

