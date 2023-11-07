W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.