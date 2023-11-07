Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $177.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

