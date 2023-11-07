Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,574 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $91,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.97%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

