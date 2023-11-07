Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Morningstar worth $99,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $265.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $823,061.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,259,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,910,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,245,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,541,806.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $21,529,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

