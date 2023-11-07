Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,685 shares during the quarter. Kadant accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 11.22% of Kadant worth $291,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KAI opened at $245.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.