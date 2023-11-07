Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.49% of Fabrinet worth $164,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FN opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.