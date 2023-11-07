Wasatch Advisors LP Has $140.73 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321,228 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.58% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $140,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

