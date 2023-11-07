Wasatch Advisors LP Has $175.62 Million Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,709,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,917 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Open Lending worth $175,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 1,272,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $773.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

