Wasatch Advisors LP Has $277.10 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises about 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.69% of Paylocity worth $277,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. Insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

