Wasatch Advisors LP Has $339.66 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859,009 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.77% of Trex worth $339,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

