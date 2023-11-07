Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,820 shares during the period. Saia accounts for about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.93% of Saia worth $266,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $383.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.