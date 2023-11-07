Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 128,064 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,064 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Novanta worth $167,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 21.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

