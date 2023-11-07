Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 181,251 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,251 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 6.20% of Freshpet worth $196,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $243,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Freshpet by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

