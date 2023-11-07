Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 210,987 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210,987 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.64% of Innospec worth $190,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

