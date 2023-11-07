Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 28,730 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of Boot Barn worth $127,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

