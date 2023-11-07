Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 444,030 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,030 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 6.77% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $242,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.